Photo from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 has reopened from Watertown to the North Dakota state line.

Portions of I-29 remained closed overnight Wednesday due to poor visibility caused by high winds and drifting snow, but reopened at 7 a.m. CT Thursday, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

No travel advisories remain in place for the northeastern part of South Dakota Thursday.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.