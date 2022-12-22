SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing.

Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain on Wednesday and extended to Rapid City to Sioux Falls at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety issued a no travel advised alert across South Dakota. DOT officials said blowing snow is creating visibility problems and snow drifts on roads.

The Sioux Falls airport is closed from 1 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

Craig Smith, director of operations with the SDDOT, said after last week’s heavy snow, it doesn’t take much wind to create problems on many roads in South Dakota.

“Once those ditches get full of snow, there’s really nowhere for it to go other than get blown around, cause the drifting and visibility problems we’re seeing,” Smith said.

Smith said the high speeds will cause the same issues on Friday. He said he’s hopeful some of the winds will start slowing in western South Dakota, but eastern South Dakota will be sustained into the night.

“We’re going to be watching that to see how those conditions improve and see what kind of drifting we have to clean up on those sections of the interstate that are closed,” Smith said.

A DOT official said there have been issues with the SD511 website due to high demand.

“We got a lot of people interested in what those conditions are out there,” Smith said.

Smith said when people get struck and cars are stranded, that hampers the cleanup process when the winds die down.

“Time spent on a rescue mission is time that they’re not plowing the roads,” Smith said. “It really causes issues for everyone. It’s just not a good night to be out there with these extreme cold temperatures.”