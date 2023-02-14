WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced Interstate 29 will close to travelers from Watertown to the North Dakota state line at 8 p.m. CT.

In a news release announcing the closure, the DOT says a combination of freezing rain, falling snow and strong winds is expected to lead to icy road conditions, blowing snow, low visibility and the potential for blizzard conditions.

SD road conditions

The same conditions are expected to lead to No Travel Advisories on secondary highways in northeastern South Dakota, according to the DOT.

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

SD511 at 5:25 p.m. CT Tuesday

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Snowfall totals

Most of South Dakota has some sort of winter weather alert in place. According to our meteorologists in the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center, snowfall will be at its peak overnight in to the early morning hours on Wednesday before departing by midday.

Snow accumulations will likely be on the lighter side in many locations (mainly 1-2″), but areas to the northeast may see more with localized banding possible.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. If includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.