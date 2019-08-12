Interstate 29 closed northbound at Tea/Harrisburg exit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Prepare for some delays on Interstate 29 Monday morning. 

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating an incident in the area. I-29 northbound is closed at mile-marker 71. 

The investigation is for a crash.

Authorities are advising people to take 273 Street towards 472nd Avenue (Louise Avenue) and follow that north until the round-about at 271st Street, which you can take west back onto Interstate 29. 

There’s no word on how long Interstate 29 will be closed. 

-ALERT-Please share! I-29 is closed at MM71 NB (Tea/Harrisburg) exit. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the…

Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Monday, August 12, 2019

