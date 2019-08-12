Interstate 29 closed northbound at Tea/Harrisburg exit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Prepare for some delays on Interstate 29 Monday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating an incident in the area. I-29 northbound is closed at mile-marker 71.

The investigation is for a crash.

I 29 northbound is closed at Mile Marker 71 due to a crash! pic.twitter.com/lYk6jdr2LH — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) August 12, 2019

Authorities are advising people to take 273 Street towards 472nd Avenue (Louise Avenue) and follow that north until the round-about at 271st Street, which you can take west back onto Interstate 29.

There’s no word on how long Interstate 29 will be closed.