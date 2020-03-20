Interpreters helping share information about COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve probably seen a lot of your local leaders on TV and online as they keep you updated on the fight against COVID-19.

But they’re not the only ones delivering critical information.

Anything that is said at this podium during Coronavirus updates at the Law Enforcement Center in Sioux Falls, Rick Norris signs. He’s helping the deaf and hard-of-hearing community stay up-to-date on the COVID-19 response in the Sioux Falls area.

He’s become one of the regulars at these press conferences.

“When we got the call we came in and did the first press conference and then like they’ve often said it’s very fluid so every day they’ve been kind of having updates and so we continually get the call and show up at the right time,” InterpreCorps Executive Director Rick Norris said.

Norris is the executive director of InterpreCorps, which is headquartered in Sioux Falls, but the company connects with people all over the country over video.

The work is personal for Norris.

He grew up in a home with parents who are deaf.

“After seeing what kinds of things my parents went through I felt compelled to be a part of this as part of my profession,” Norris said.

Now, he’s making sure people like his own family are well-informed.

“It’s just an inclusive way of making sure our community understands what’s going on,” Norris said.

And during challenging times it takes a whole community.

KELOLAND News also provides closed captioning for newscasts, breaking news, and online videos.