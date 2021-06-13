Internships at the Sioux Falls Outdoor Campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — College students hoping to spend time outdoors while getting paid have the option to do so, right here in Sioux Falls.

College students who enjoy the outdoors can send their intern applications to the Outdoor Campus. The facility offers internships year round — in fact, interns tend to come back year after year.

“We fish, we kayak, we do bow and arrows, bb guns, I think my favorite thing that we do out here are probably the nature hikes that we do out here,” Katie Johnson said.

Katie Johnson has been interning for 3 years. She’s an elementary education major and says the internship has offered a lot of opportunities to teach.

“It’s fun to design those lesson plans and like have things that are really engaging with kids so it’s a lot of fun,” Johnson said.

Even if you’re not an outdoor expert, Derek Klawitter still encourages you to sign up.

“It does help, but we train everyone. We have a lot of people that are expert at fishing but they’ve never shot a bow and arrow so we spend a lot of time getting people shooting and comfortable to be leading classes,” Klawitter said.

And for beginners it won’t take long to learn. You could even catch a fish on day one.

Joe Salvati has been interning for 2 years, with hopes of becoming a conservation officer after graduating from SDSU. Aside from helping people learn to fish, he says teaching others to hunt has been one of his favorite parts.

“I personally hunting and fishing has always been a passion of mine. So me being an intern here all year, getting to do the mentored turkey and deer hunts has been like a really enjoyable part for me,” Salvati said.

“You get paid to be fishing, shooting bow and arrows, floating down the big Sioux River in a kayak, teaching people how to do that,” Klawitter said.

If you’re interested in applying for the fall internship program, click here.