SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday, August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day — the world’s largest event to end overdoses and honor those who have died.

Several organizations in Sioux Falls will hold a Candlelight Vigil tomorrow at 7:30 p-m.

It will be at the Greenway Amphitheater in downtown Sioux Falls, which is next to the Arc of Dreams.

According to the CDC, nearly 110,000 people lost their lives to overdose in 2022.