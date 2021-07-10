International festival celebrates Worthington diversity

WORTHINGTON, MINN (KELO)– Saturday morning, people gathered outside the Nobles County Government Office in Worthington to celebrate diversity.

We spoke with organizers about why an event like this came together.

“To keep communicating and learning from others as well as sharing what we want to say. We need to connect with trusted leaders in the various ethnic communities and do that in a face-to-face way,” Secretary Jim Krapf said.

We will bring you thoughts from event participants Saturday night on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m..