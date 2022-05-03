SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The arrests of two Mexican nationals in Guatemala have a KELOLAND connection.

The men were wanted for allegedly distributing fentanyl, meth, and other drugs in South Dakota.

Investigators say they were part of a drug trafficking organization operating in the Sioux Falls area starting in 2019.

Sheriff Mike Milstead says 35 people died of drug overdoses in Minnehaha County last year.

That’s about a 40 percent increase from 2020.

When it comes to drugs, Milstead says opioids are one of his top concerns.

Last year, testing by the DEA revealed 2 out of every 5 fake pills with fentanyl contained a lethal dose.

“You have a better chance with Russian roulette than you do with the fentanyl that’s coming across the border,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

The DEA says the vast majority of counterfeit pills brought to the U.S. come from Mexico.

“Securing our southern border is key if we’re going to have any impact on this at all,” Milstead said.

Milstead says prevention and treatment are also important in fighting overdoses.

“I can tell you there’s viewers watching this right now that will lose loved ones to this drug and not intentionally. They’re not trying to kill themselves. But what they’re using is so deadly and so toxic,” Milstead said.

Milstead says meth is also a top concern, saying it’s still the scourge of the community.

In fact, he said half of the overdose deaths last year in the county involved methamphetamine.

