Interim Brandon Valley coach remembers Chad Garrow

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The community of Brandon is remembering and mourning the loss of longtime Brandon Valley head football coach Chad Garrow.

Sunday, interim Brandon Valley football coach Matt Christensen shared with us what Garrow meant to people

“He would mentor me in sideline stability, emotional stability and he would, he’d always have something funny to say when we’re hanging around a fire or just getting together in somebody’s basement. He had a great sense of humor,” Christensen said.

