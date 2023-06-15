SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People interested in buying a home may want to start looking now.

“The interest rates being what they are, they may move forward now, or if interest rates actually dropped a little bit it will be very busy,” said Tony Bachman, Coldwell Banker realtor broker.

Realtors say that even though the inventory in homes on the market is down 4 percent since last year, the demand in Sioux Falls has stayed the same, if not increased.

I would say, you know, right now, prices, if we have a drop in interest rate, home prices are going to increase again, because it’s all supply and demand business,” said Bachman.

46 percent of the homes on the market are new construction, so contractors are also keeping busy.

The housing market definitely affects my job with the demand that we’ve got the amount of freedom that we’ve got. It’s been very interesting, you know, whether it was on the remodeling side, the commercial side, the residential world, we deal with all those aspects,” said Dusty Rallis, owner of Rallis Construction.

And the demand is expected to stay strong, with more people moving to the area.

“We’ve got clients that we’re working with, you know, that I’ve moved from rather it’s Los Angeles. You know, moving from Seattle, we’re dealing with customers from both of those states. And over the last year, we’ve had a lot of relocated people that have built with us or bought one of our spec homes,” said Rallis.

“Although the interest rate is paused for now, realtors in this market plan on it staying consistent. We think we still have a very viable and a strong market here in the Sioux Falls area in South Dakota. So there’s a reason people are moving here,” said Bachman.