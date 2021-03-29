Interagency cooperation vital in response to wildfires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Wildfires in western South Dakota are forcing people from their homes.

The fires also closed Mount Rushmore and another fire temporarily closed Interstate 90 from Kadoka to Murdo.

The strong winds are making firefighting efforts difficult. Nearly 800 acres have burned so far on the Schroeder Fire, including two homes.

KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson happened to be riding along with Rapid City firefighters when the call came in. The Schroeder fire started just west of Rapid City. Within just a few hours, it spread inside city limits.











Fire burning near Rapid City via Live Cam

“It’s a wind driven event, it is burning cured fuels so the fire is very much traveling with the wind and it intermixed with that as we have structures intermixed with the urban interface here so we have some very dangerous conditions to deal with,” Jerome Harvey with Pennington County Fire Service said.

The fire is spreading very quickly so neighborhoods on the edge of town are getting ready to evacuate.

“Here we are in the same situation we always talked about as far as being fire adapted, being fire wise. Make sure your property is ready to go and make sure that you can evacuate at a moment’s notice and this is a classic scenario where you need to be prepared for it,” Harvey said.

Several neighborhoods were evacuated by midafternoon. Multiple crews from across the Black Hills showed up to help battle the flames.

“We have an incident command system and we are prioritizing resources to each fire as far as the values at risk and what the fire is impacting. Every fire to the people that are there is just as important as the next one,” Harvey said.

The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Fire Services to help with evacuations, along with road closures.

Officials are estimating it’s about 800 acres. At a briefing Monday afternoon, Governor Kristi Noem said additional firefighters will be on the way if help is needed.

Right now, more than 400 people have been evacuated from their homes. So far, there are no reports of injuries.