Interactive mural inspiring courage at an elementary school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One KELOLAND teacher is looking to *lift the spirits of her students. Every day at Lowell Elementary, students enter not only to be greeted by their friends but also by what they call ‘The Wings of Courage.”

School can be challenging for any kid. For fourth grader Jade Engels that’s no exception.

“Making new friends with a new kid… that was hard for me,” Fourth Grader Jade Engels said.

Bringing the phrase, ‘taking them under my wing,’ to new heights, Lowell Elementary art teacher Heather Crosby is giving them the courage to over come those challenges.

“What good are wings without the courage to fly? So you may have the wings to guide you, but if you’re not willing to step up and show courage they’re not going to get you anywhere,” Art Teacher Heather Crosby said.

There are about 430 feathers that make up the wings of this mural; each made by individual students like fifth grader Cole West.

“It’s crazy how much people – like how many designs there are on the wall and other things,” West said.

Surrounding the wings are quotes that are meant to help further inspire the kids.

“The courage to stand up to friend,” Engels said pointing to a quote.

HOFER: “And what does that mean to you, Jade?”

ENGELS: “It means that, if one of your friends is… bullying someone else, you need to stand up against the people that are being bullied and against your friends and tell them to, ‘Stop. That’s not nice,'”

“I won’t give up,” West said pointing to his favorite quote.

HOFER: “And what does that quote mean to you?”

WEST: “Like, not giving up and trying your best,”

Throughout the day, the students can take pictures with them whenever they feel like they need a boost.

HOFER: What did you feel when you saw the picture of yourself with the wings behind you?

ENGELS: Like I was flying. It made me look like I was flying – made me feel like I was flying at least.

Creating an even bigger picture than what’s on the wall.

“Just that message and that visual reminder to always try your best and to show courage in all that you do,” Crosby said.

The school plans on having the wings hang up through the school year, giving every student the chance to be courageous.

