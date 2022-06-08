VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — Graffiti on a speed limit sign and city property was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Volga.

The Brookings County Sheriffs Office reported on a traffic sign that was spray painted over on 6th Street near Caspian Avenue, and graffiti on city property in the 200 block of Kasan Avenue.

The estimated time of the incident was between midnight and 3 a.m. Monday morning.

City officials say that the damage amounts to approximately $200.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 696-8300 or the Brookings Area Crimestoppers.