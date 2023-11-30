SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the teacher shortage in South Dakota, it is important to inspire and encourage the next generation of educators. Organizations like Educators Rising is doing exactly that by hosting events to inspire future professionals.

While these high school students may have had the day off from school, they still ended up in the classrooms at Augustana. They attended an Educators Rising event, showing students what it’s like in the education field.

“And so we have close to 200 students on campus,” says Associate Vice President for Enrollment Adam Heinitz.

Students rotated through different sessions. They learned teaching skills, classroom management strategies, and what the Augie education program looks like. Taylor Johanneson, who has been a part of Tea’s Educators Rising program since her sophomore year, is grateful for what she’s learned.

“So it gives you leadership opportunities. It shows you different aspects of growth that you can have and where you can find those, gives you connections in the field, which is so important when you’re trying to figure out where you want to choose your college,” says senior at Tea High School Taylor Johanneson.

“At each of their different stops, they’re going to learn a little bit about the circle of courage, but also about, you know, how we then make that a part of their education experience if they choose to be at Augustana to become a teacher, what that would mean and how then they could take that into the classroom in the future,” says Heinitz.

Augustana is also offering a $2,000 a year scholarship to all of the students at the event if they become education majors at Augie.

“It’s really, I guess, our way to partner with the organization, but also feel like it’s part of our commitment to just creating more teachers and educators in our state,” says Heinitz.

“South Dakota needs educators and the world needs educators. And this program gives people the reason and the love for it,” says Johanneson.

The high school students also heard from a panel of Augie students about the education program.