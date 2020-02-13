1  of  143
Inspiring future leaders from Garfield Elementary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You’re never too young to be a leader in your community. That’s something students from Garfield Elementary are learning today during a leadership lunch with Mayor Paul TenHaken.

Garfield Elementary students are having a pizza party with Mayor TenHaken.

But it’s much more than that.

“I learned about how the mayor and his colleagues work together and fix things like roads,” 5th grader, Amara Formey said.

It’s also a lesson on leadership.

“Be kind to others and when people are mean to you, just turn away and mind your own business,” 4th grader, Ibrahim Elzain said.

“What does it take to be a leader, you have to be kind, you have to be forgiving, you have to do the right thing even when it is hard, you have to turn the other cheek when people are mean to you, those are concepts that are important in leadership, in a mayor’s chair for instance, but also very important for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th graders to hear,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Each month students who demonstrate leadership skills at school are chosen to go to lunch with different people in the community.

“Whether that is business leaders, people in government, people in education, so they can see just lots of careers that they can be someday in the future,” Garfield Elementary School Counselor, Emma Nelson said.

Inspiring young minds to make a difference in the community.

“It’s always a treat for me when I get to address kids and open up the office and expose them to government, expose them to leadership, and how they can be leaders in their city,” TenHaken said.

“I think that being here really enlightened me a lot,” Formey said.

Students also had leadership lunches at Augustana, the Instructional Planning Center, and with police officers and firefighters.

