Inspiration Hills thinking outside the box for summer camp season

Chris Jelken is a camp coordinator at Inspiration Hills Camp and Retreat Center, but he first got introduced to the place near Inwood, Iowa as a young camper.

“I decided that this would be a really cool opportunity for me to continue a ministry that has been a big part of my life and pass it on to the next generation,” Camp Coordinator Christ Jelken said.

Giving the younger generation the summer camp experience this year will look a lot different.

Inspiration Hills won’t be holding camps at its facilities due to COVID-19.

“What do we do? We want to figure out how we want to do camp,” Inspiration Hills Camp and Retreat Center Program Coordinator Kristi Palsma said.

The staff at Inspiration Hills found a solution: Camp-in-a-Box.

“Camp-in-a-Box is like all of our camp favorites stuck in a box brought to your home,” Palsma said.

That means there will be a variety of items, including chapel service DVDs and t-shirts.

“The easy way would’ve been to say, ‘Yes, camp is cancelled,’ but we still really want to connect with kids this summer, connect with families,” Palsma said.

“Camp doesn’t necessarily have to stay at camp, but we can put this in their homes. Families can get together in their back yards and they can practice a lot of the different things that we do here,” Jelken said.

Even though it won’t be the traditional camp experience, Jelken says there will still be plenty of fun.

The deadline to sign up for a box is Thursday, May 21st.

You can register for Camp-in-a-Box here.

While Inspiration Hills won’t be holding traditional camps this year, you can still sign up for smaller group activities such as canoeing or horseback riding.