SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carolyne Williams calls the Safe Home program on North Minnesota Avenue “a godsend.”

“Because you have someplace to live, you got a warm bed to sleep in, you get three meals a day, you got a wonderful staff,” she said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She’s one of 33 residents at Safe Home. Williams asked KELOLAND News not to use her face for this story, explaining that alcohol was a life-long struggle but her relationship with it has since improved.

“Trying to stay strong and do my best to stay off of alcohol, which I think for myself is very good for somebody that used to drink every day,” Williams said.

“We are a permanent housing program that focuses on individuals suffering from long-term homelessness with severe alcohol addiction,” case manager Randy Dobberpuhl said. “So permanent housing, that means we’re not a transition house, we’re not a halfway house, we’re not a sobering center, we’re not a shelter.”

Dobberpuhl says sobriety isn’t a requirement for residents, but it is highly recommended.

“Individuals are expected to meet with the case managers, come up with some goals to try to focus on turning things around and getting things heading in the right direction,” Dobberpuhl said.

Williams has known the sting of homelessness in Sioux Falls.

“In abandoned cars, under abandoned cars, in the parks, under the bridges,” Williams said. “Any place where I thought that I might be safe.”

But now, life is different.

“It’s definitely a lot better,” Williams said. “I’m safe. I’m warm.”

Safe Home is a Minnehaha County program.