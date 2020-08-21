Inside the Post Pilgrim Art Gallery

Native American culture is especially evident in western KELOLAND, but a local artist and gallery owner wants to boost that in the eastern part of the state. Her way to do that is through art.

The Post Pilgrim Gallery is in the lower level of Last Stop CD Shop on east 10th street. In there, you’ll find works from many artists. Several of them are Native American.

In most galleries, the main draw is a finished painting. What you don’t often see is the work.

“I’m kind of weird, like sometimes, I’ll do stretches. It’s like warming up for a game you’ve kind of got to,” Jennifer White, gallery owner and artist, said.

In order to begin a painting, you have to start somewhere.

“Be at ease. Otherwise things get kind of forced,” White said, before she began swiftly applying various acrylic paints to a canvas.

White lives by that mantra.

“My process, it’s organic. I don’t come in with a lot of notions,” White said.

Just when she thinks she’s going somewhere, she starts all over again.

“I don’t like where this is going,” White said, painting over what she had already accomplished. “So, this completely changed. I just didn’t like where it was going.”

The walls of Post Pilgrim are lined with splashes of color and strokes of inspiration from White and other artists. It’s a gallery White owns, with the intention to give other Native American artists the space to create, earn a living, and tell their stories.

“Being a Native woman, I think that that’s so so cool. I’m such a lucky kid. I’m so lucky to be able to convey my urban Indian heritage,” White said.

White is quick to point out that Post Pilgrim is a professional art gallery, and not a history museum.

“We are Indian-owned, absolutely. But I don’t want anybody to come in here with the pre-conceived notion they’re going to learn about my culture. That’s mine. Take a look at my artwork. That’s why we’re here,” White said.

Post Pilgrim is all-inclusive and welcomes all cultures and backgrounds.

“Artists can come here and build relationships with each other and build friendships and work and inspire each other to do more artwork,” Christi Schewbach, artist, said.

That’s important to Antone LeBeau, who always wants his paintings to connect his life to others.

“Different people will see different things in the painting. I want them to be able to do the final touch to the painting and name it,” LeBeau said.

LeBeau adds dragonflies to his works, because they’re special to him, and feels they evoke a sort of spiritualism words can’t express.

“It helps me in life to transition into a new phase in life. To be a better person, a more spiritual person. It was comforting and easy for me to accept the Lakota spirituality,” LeBeau said.

Which has been a lifeline in his own evolution.

“Thirty-some years ago, I had a lot of problems with alcohol and drugs. I quit doing those,” LeBeau said.

That’s an overall theme to the Post Pilgrim Gallery. White wants this to be a place where other artists can not only showcase their talent, but also redefine themselves.

“It takes you a long time to learn how to do what you do, and you’ll spend your entire life trying to get better at it,” White said.

Just like a painting, every artist has a history. White hopes Post Pilgrim gives them a place to show their work, but also this: no matter where they begin, it’s always okay to start over again.

“I get a lot of young Native cats that come in here and I love all of them. They’re all funny and they’ve all got their own stories, but I think the best part about it is being able to talk to them and say, you know, your past doesn’t define you,” White said.