SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program that helps women gain and keep employment has a brand new look.



Embe Dress for Success Sioux Falls moved from 18th Street to the organization’s downtown location.

Audrey Marsh’s journey to Embe Dress for Success Sioux Falls in 2019 starts with tragedy.

“I had been taking care of my husband for three years as he was dying of cancer and just managed to deal with all of the end-of-life funeral stuff that you have to deal with and I felt like I was crawling into Dress for Success. I desperately needed a job,'” Audrey Marsh said.

The program gave Marsh tools to step into a new career, including free clothes.

She applied for a job at Embe.

“I didn’t tell anybody that I had gotten the clothes from Dress for Success. They offered me the job on the spot and I said, ‘You see this nice interview outfit? Guess where I got it?'” Marsh said.

Now clients of Dress for Success will be treated to a fresh, new experience.

This space featuring blazers, dress pants, jewelry, and much more open in the downtown location about a month ago.

Dress for Success also offers career coaches.

“Women can walk through our door and it’s a true experience for them where we’re just like, ‘Hey, we’re going to take care of you and give you the whole experience,'” Embe executive director of women’s programming Megan Bartel said.

It’s an experience that can change lives.

“It makes you feel more professional. It makes you feel more confident. It’s like, ‘I got all this support underneath me. Yeah, I can do this,'” Marsh said.

Marsh is moving to Australia soon, but she’ll be taking what she’s learned here on the journey.

Embe Dress for Success has an open house on May 25th.

It runs 7:30 AM-7:30 PM.