Inside look at the new Monument Health facility

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Monument Health’s most expensive construction project is just about finished.

This new space will be open to the public on Monday. Dave Ellenbecker is the Vice President of Facilities Management and Plant Operations. He says the entire Monument Health Campus has been transformed.

“Taking our public entrance from the north side of the campus on our Fairmont entrance and switching it on Monday to the 5th Street, on the south side of our campus. So we are completely changing the direction that we want the public to come in,” Ellenbecker said.

This four-year construction project cost a total of $220 million, Monument Health’s largest and most expensive project in its history.

“When they walk in our new 5th Street entrance next week, they’re going to feel like they’re walking into a world-class organization. This is a whole new feel for us here in the Rapid City Hospital, we’re really excited to share this with the community,” Ellenbecker said.

Parul Bisla is the Director of Operations for the Heart and Vascular Institute at Monument Health. She says the old Heart and Vascular facility was located about a mile south of the hospital. Now it’s under the same roof.

“We are the only cardiology practice in the western part of the state so it’s a huge opportunity for us to improve access and a major step towards growth and expansion,” Bisla said.

Bisla says this new space will offer better access and more room for both medical staff and patients.

“Here we have so many more exam rooms and so much more spacious areas that we can take care of our patients and that includes a better flow movement for patients,” Bisla said.

And as you can see, the new “M” logo has now officially been placed on the hospital tower to showcase Monument Health.

On the new Monument Health Campus, there will be over 1,200 new parking spaces for patients and staff.