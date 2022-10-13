SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon’s fulfillment center on the north side of Sioux Falls has been shipping and receiving packages for a little over a week.

One of the first things you notice when you are inside the building is the amount of technology and machinery, it’s not just a warehouse.

The second thing you notice is the sheer size of the building. An average home in South Dakota is right around 2,000 square feet. That means you could fit the living space of 320 houses inside this building, just on the first floor.

This facility is called FSD1, it is equipped with Amazon’s newest generation of robots. They move the products which are stored in these yellow stands called pods. Instead of the workers walking around to find different bins, the robots bring the bins to the workers. A light shines on the location of the items requested, then the picker checks the barcode and fulfills the order Vincent Gardner is the Assistant Site Leader, a lot of his work centers on the robots.

“If we go back to the analogy of the grocery store as a normal customer we walk in and out of our aisles, well what we’ve done is we brought the aisles to the customer,” said Gardner.

Tim Choate, started working on the floor and worked his way up within Amazon. He’s the General Manager here in Sioux Falls. He’s anxious to see the center ramped up because it will have an impact on Amazon customers across KELOLAND.

“To the person sitting at home, they can click on Amazon, and we will have that item to you within the next shipping day,” said Choate. “That is something we weren’t able to deliver here, but with this capability, we are going to deliver it to this area.”

When they are up to full staff by March they expect this plant to send out millions of items a week. FSD1 will only handle items under 18 inches, anything larger will come from a different fulfillment center. This building will never close, it will operate 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

If you would like to check out jobs at the Amazon fulfillment center, click here.