SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of the 2020 census, roughly 61,000 veterans call KELOLAND home.

Over the course of this special Inside KELOLAND, we’ll bring you their stories and we’ll show you the ways their communities are giving back to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms.

Read stories of veterans from across the country on our Veterans Voice page.