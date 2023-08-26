SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – U.S. Congress members are out of session on what’s known as the ‘August recess.’ But for many lawmakers the break still includes a lot of work as they return home to connect with the people they represent.

South Dakota’s lone U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson stopped by the KELOLAND studio in downtown Sioux Falls this past week, following a Chamber of Commerce event.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rep. Johnson says he has been traveling across the state, visiting with voters and touring businesses. He was also the keynote speaker at a Naturalization Ceremony in Sioux Falls on August 11.

While congress is on break, several big issues await lawmakers when they return in September; specifically important appropriation bills.

On Inside KELOLAND, Rep. Johnson talks about what’s happening in Washington, DC and shares his thoughts on some of the big topics in politics.

Also on Inside KELOLAND

After more than four decades in law enforcement, Jim Severson is hanging up his badge. Hear from Severson and what’s next as he steps into retirement.