SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mild temperatures in late fall and early winter spoiled many of us in KELOLAND. Now the bitter cold of January is here, making it vital to reduce your time in the elements.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we visit with the Union Gospel Mission and The Banquet about the services they provide to those needing an escape from the cold.