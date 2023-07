SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer is in full swing, and many people are in recovery mode from a long 4th of July weekend.

In this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we invite you to relax and catch up on a few of our recent uplifting stories.

Outdoorsman’s mission to help others with disabilities

The evolution of computers

Blue Mounds Bounces Back

The tradition behind a small-town hub

Sioux Falls Farmer’s Market