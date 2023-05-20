SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The summer tourism season is almost upon us, and that means consumer groups and tourist destinations are getting ready. In southeastern South Dakota, Sioux Falls is one of the epicenters of travel for people in-state and out of state.

In Inside KELOLAND we sit down with Teri Schmidt, the CEO of Experience Sioux Falls to see how the organization is preparing for summer tourism and what they have planned.

Then, we hear from Nancy Halverson, the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls. She tells us about their upcoming summer concert series and what else the organization has in the works.

After that, we have a conversation with Tenley Schwartz from Downtown Sioux Falls about what downtown has to offer this tourism season.

And then we give you a sampling of what options are available in the great outdoors around Sioux Falls and southeastern KELOLAND.