SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s shaping up to be a challenging holiday season for a lot of people in KELOLAND.

On Saturday, hundreds of cars lined up for Feeding South Dakota’s Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Sioux Falls. The line stretched for miles. It’s one of the most recent examples of the growing need.

Inflation and rising food costs are having an impact on a lot of people, businesses and charities.

In our Inside KELOLAND Special “Hunger and Hope” we’ll hear from local families who are having to make difficult decisions. We’ll also check in with local charities.