SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you’re checking your list to see who’s naughty or nice, and buying gifts and goodies, some may be just thankful to have a warm place to stay. Area organizations have noticed an increase in people needing help just to get by.

On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we share various ways you can help from making a monetary donation to helping buy or wrap gifts. From the St. Francis House to LifeScape and so many more.

You can also celebrate the time of year by visiting a few festive displays put on throughout the area.