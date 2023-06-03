SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting over whether due to an accident, a loss of job, homelessness or something else, can be very overwhelming. That’s where finding the right support system is key.

In Sioux Falls, some people are finding that help through the St. Francis House. On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we share how the facility is taking people from homelessness to hope and the resources they’re able to provide guests.

A Turner Co. man isn’t giving up following a traumatic brain injury. We share his story of perseverance and faith.

A Colman family thought they were expecting a fourth child but actually ended up pregnant with FOUR! The outpouring of support for the now family of nine.

And keeping old memories alive at a Nebraska dance hall.