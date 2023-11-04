SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s what we are talking about this week on Inside KELOLAND.

In October, South Dakota State University announced a four-year program aimed at improving perinatal health outcomes in the state.

The Alliance for Innovation and Maternal Health will be working to gather data and work with hospitals and birthing centers across South Dakota.

The program, titled “BIRTH S-D AIM” will be funded by an $800,000 grant from the Health Services and Research Administration.

Jim Amell, SDSU Associate Professor for Rural Health and Stephanie Hanson, a population health instructor at SDSU, talk about the program and what they hope to accomplish.

The Gathering Well

November in National Adoption Month. While it’s an important time to celebrate the families that have grown through adoption, it’s also a time to raise awareness for some of the challenges these families can face.

The broken connection that lead to a child being adopted can cause a lot of hurt. The Gathering Well in Sioux Falls is focused on providing support, education and community for adoptive and foster families.

You can find a list of events and resources on the groups website and Facebook page.

The Abbott House

November is also a time to raises awareness for the many children who are still waiting to find their forever families.

In South Dakota, there are currently more than 1,650 children in the foster care system, with 300 eligible for adoption.

But who ends up parenting those children still waiting, especially those who have struggled to succeed in a traditional foster care setting?

Find out how the Abbott House is filling a need in foster care and how it’s working to expand.