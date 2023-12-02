SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – December is here and people are quickly getting into the Christmas spirit. This week on Inside KELOLAND we are looking at a variety of ways you can give back this holiday season.

The Banquet

The Banquet is once again partnering with Lewis Drug to provide hygiene kits for people in need.

Shoppers can purchase the “Shower our Guests with Care” kits at Lewis stores in Sioux Falls.

The Banquet executive director, Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, says the program helps individuals and families by providing the basic necessities.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is underway across the country. The Red Kettles run from now until December 23rd. Volunteers are still needed and you can sign up online. $20 Challenge day will be on December 16th.

Angel Tree donations will also be accepted until December 23rd in Sioux Falls at The Salvation Army, The Empire Mall, or any of the Sioux Falls Walmart locations.

The organization is hosting a free Christmas concert with the University of Sioux Falls Pop Blues and Jazz Ensemble on Tuesday, December 5th at 7pm at The Salvation Army.

The Sioux Falls Stampede are teaming up with The Salvation Army for “Ugly Sweater Night” on December 16th as well.

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills is also hard at work in western KELOLAND. Along with its Red Kettle campaign, Angel Trees will be set up in Rapid City, Sturgis, Spearfish and Pine Ridge through December 12th.

Giving opportunities

