SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tens of thousands of hunters are in South Dakota for the annual pheasant hunting season. Along with trying their luck at bagging some birds, they are also making plenty of stops throughout the state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We will share the far expanding tradition of the hunt on this edition of Inside KELOLAND.

Plus, there are a few places you may want to visit if you are in the Halloween Spirit.

And the difference Active Generations is making in the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s.