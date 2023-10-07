SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s something we never want to think about and hope it doesn’t happen to us or anyone we love — the very personal crime of domestic violence. October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month across the nation, and right here in KELOLAND, we have several organizations dedicated to supporting victims and spreading awareness. On inside KELOLAND, we’re talking to some of those organizations.

First we’ll get some of the statistics and information about how the Sioux Falls Police Department handles domestic violence cases with an investigator specializing in that area.

Then, we sit down with executive director of Aberdeen’s Safe Harbor to learn about the shelter and the work it does.

After that, we’ll hear from the program director for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety about their work and the impact of domestic violence on children.

And finally, we’re focusing on another very personal topic– miscarriages. We’ll hear from an organization dedicated to supporting mothers who have had to suffer through that.

If you, or someone you know, is in a domestic violence situation and need assistance, below are a few resources you can use to get help.

Safe Harbor

Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety

The Compass Center

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233. You can also text START to 88788.

Call 211 to help get connected to other resources.