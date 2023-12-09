SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 99th South Dakota Legislative session begins in just over a month in the State Capitol. Earlier this week, Governor Kristi Noem gave her budget address in front of a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

On this Inside KELOLAND, we’ll go over the highlights from the address and what the governor is recommending. Then, we’ll hear from the leader of the Republican party in the Senate to get his reaction and plans. After that we’ll talk with a member of the Democratic party in the House to get that party’s view on the address. And finally we will hear from our Capitol News Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer to get his insight into the budget.

Watch the full address in the video player above.