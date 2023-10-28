SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many, if not all, of us know someone who has dealt with cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on this Inside KELOLAND, we’re hearing from the people who deal with the deadly disease on a daily basis.

First, we hear from two experts from the Avera Breast Center and the Sanford Cancer Center about breast cancer and what goes in to a diagnosis.

After that, we are sitting down with someone who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer about her experience and treatment.

Then, we’ll see how a cancer survivor is advocating for more people to get screenings, and how you can raise some money for breast cancer research.

And finally, we’ll see how you could get some free medical equipment if you or a loved one have been diagnosed with cancer or some other disease.