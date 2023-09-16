SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On today’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re covering some of the biggest stories from this week.

First, we have an overview of the CO2 pipeline permits for both Navigator and Summit Carbon Solutions in South Dakota as they sit right now.

Then, we’ll talk with the president of the South Dakota Farmer’s Union about what changes the organization wants to see around pipelines in the state.

After that, KELOLAND’s Dan Santella spoke with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this week about the Chamberlain municipal airport and long-haul trucking.

And finally, it’s an issue we’ve been covering for quite some time — the child care crisis.

We’ll see some of the issues parents are facing as they search for infant care.