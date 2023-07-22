SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In South Dakota alone, more than 18,000 people are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. The brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills not only takes a toll on the patient, but the patient’s family and caretakers as well.

Advances in research and a new FDA approved drug are now providing a glimmer of hope to these individuals. On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we visit with the Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota about the latest improvements as well as their 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900)

.