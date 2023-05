SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Seventy years ago this month, KELO-TV signed on as South Dakota’s very first television station.

We’re taking look back at some of the men and women who helped shape KELOLAND, including former news anchors and Captain 11.

Plus we’ll show you stories from deep in our archives.

Thank you for making KELOLAND ‘Your home’ for 70 years.