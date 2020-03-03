Skip to content
Inside KELOLAND
Inside KELOLAND: Spring activities
Inside KELOLAND: 2023 Remarkable Woman
Inside KELOLAND Parkinson’s Perseverance
Anti-transgender legislation; MMIP; 70 years of KELO-TV
Inside KELOLAND: Meat labeling, Girl Scout week
Inside KELOLAND: Latest winter storm, what’s next
Inside KELOLAND: Battling fentanyl, rural health care
Inside KELOLAND: Free English Classes
Inside KELOLAND: Frye-Mueller reinstated; HB 1080
Inside KELOLAND: National Missing Persons Day
Inside KELOLAND: Emily’s Hope & 988
Week 1 of South Dakota’s 98th Legislative session
Inside KELOLAND: Continued growth in Sioux Falls
Local News
Habitat for Humanity urge donation of used items
‘This is my house!’ New homeowner in SF
SD Board of Education Standards to meet Monday
Beans & barks fundraiser for Sioux Falls Area Humane …
Overcrowding in the South Dakota state prisons
Weather record temps come in pairs
SWAT, drone used as part of warrant service Friday
TSA finds loaded handgun at Rapid City airport
KELOLAND.com Original
What to know about South Dakota’s gun laws
Mold most likely to be behind your April allergies
Prison, jail numbers in South Dakota
Angostura Reservoir water several feet from full
Middle school soccer kicks off in Sioux Falls
DTSF’s ‘Restaurant Week’ removes the guardrails
Capitol News Bureau
Heart attack puts outgoing SDDP chairman in a coma
SDGFP commissioners get update on invasive carp
Noem speaks at NRA forum, signs executive order
SD Supreme Court gives lawyer 30-day suspension
Waterfowl hunters dislike nonresident plan
SD Supreme Court rejects expert’s opinion in murder
Sports
Kienholz collects player of year nomination
Lynx sign Myah Selland to training camp roster
KELOLAND Player of the Year Show to air Saturday
Middle school soccer kicks off in Sioux Falls
Roosevelt edges O’Gorman in pitcher’s duel
Wild fall in overtime, prepare for playoffs
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Angostura Reservoir water several feet from full
Heart attack puts outgoing SDDP chairman in a coma
Noem speaks at NRA forum, signs executive order
DSU professor sounds off about Teixerira arrest
Waterfowl hunters dislike nonresident plan
Don't Miss!
Iceland’s Northern Lights
Win a 70″ TV!
Your Guide To Coronavirus
KELOLAND Investigates
