Inside KELOLAND: Water safety, Farmer planting decisions, Founder’s Day

Adventurous, courageous, and a big heart. That’s how the family of a 17-year old is remembering the teen after he drowned last weekend at Covell Lake.

Shawn Briggs and a friend were on the lake when their kayaks overturned.

Rescue crews spent hours searching for Shawn.

His mom, Michelle Fox, said Shawn was trying to save his friend.

This drowning is also bringing awareness to water safety at this time of year. Jeremy Roe with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks joins Inside KELOLAND to talk about being safe on the water.

And then on Inside KELOLAND, to plant or not to plant, that’s the question many farmers are finalizing their answers to this summer.

An excessively wet spring after a moisture-filled fall means several in southeast KELOLAND are not throwing in the seed. Instead they’re throwing in the towel this year.

KELOLAND’s Matt Holsen visits a few operations south of Lennox dealing with the aftermath of spring flooding.

And becoming a parent is scary and exciting. It’s also a dream some people never get to experience.

The Oorlong family tried to get pregnant for more than a decade. They had almost given up, when an unexpected offer arrived.

KELOLAND’s Sammi Bjelland introduces you to a family who is expanding, thanks to a few very generous friends.

And lastly on Inside KELOLAND: We spend a lot of time here at KELOLAND Media Group highlighting the people making a difference in our communities.

But this past week it was our own staff rolling up their sleeves for local non-profits.

It’s all a part of our parent company Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

Our sister stations all across the country volunteered in their communities. KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk shows you how our staff pitched.