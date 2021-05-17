Inside KELOLAND: Vaccinating against COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we talk with doctors from Avera and Sanford about the latest changes in the pandemic and vaccination efforts.

We look at the newest guidance from the CDC concerning masks and people who are fully vaccinated.

We also address why people may still be hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine. And we talk with pediatricians about why vaccinating kids is crucial to getting out of the pandemic.

If you would like to sign up for a vaccine, you can go to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 website to find the closest appointment to you.