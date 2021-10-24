Inside KELOLAND: The pandemic’s impact on supply chain issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The countdown is on to the holidays, but with the pandemic still going and supply chain shortages, festivities may once again look different this year.

Coming up on this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’ll talk with Avera Health on the latest information about COVID-19 and the vaccines as people start to get their booster shots. Then, we’ll take a look at how the supply chain bottleneck is impacting local businesses as many people try to get their holiday shopping done early.

We’ll also show you what the product shortages could mean for the winter months.

