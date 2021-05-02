Inside KELOLAND: The need for workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — “Now hiring” signs can be found in communities across KELOLAND. But with the unemployment rate back to historic lows, finding workers to fill those jobs is hard.

Unemployment numbers in South Dakota have been trending downward for the past several months.

Numbers released Thursday by the state Department of Labor and Regulation show a total of 215 initial weekly claims. That’s the lowest number of initial claims the state has seen since February of 2020.

Thursday’s report showed 2,934 continued claims for the week ending April 17. Also the lowest since before the start of the pandemic.

South Dakota Labor and Regulation Secretary, Marcia Hultman said along with low unemployment the state is seeing an all time high for job openings.

Seasonal jobs are contributing to the high number of openings across the state. The city of Sioux Falls will hire between 400 and 500 seasonal employees for a variety of positions.

Parks and Recreation director, Don Kearney said the city is still looking for life guards, pool maintenance workers and other seasonal positions.

Its a similar situation across South Dakota. In Rapid City, the Regional Airport, public pools, the civic center, and other businesses are looking for help.

If you are looking for a job, the KELOLAND Employment page can connect you with thousands of listings from across the state.