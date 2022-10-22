SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cool crisp air of fall means high school football for many families across KELOLAND. But musicians also take center stage during the Autumn season.

This coming weekend, hundreds of high school students will gather in Sioux Falls for the 70th All-State Chorus and Orchestra Concert.

Terry Gullickson, the vocal director at Brandon Valley High School, talks about the event and the hard work student put in every year.

We also profile student musicians at schools in the area.

