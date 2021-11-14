Inside KELOLAND: The journey to adoption

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – November is National Adoption month which looks to raise awareness and highlight the need for families willing to open up their hearts and homes.

In this week’s Inside KELOLAND we are learning about the different journeys to adoption.

All About U Adoption is a licensed child placement agency serving South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Arkansas. Executive director Coleen Globke and social work supervisor Karen Brown talk about the adoption process and how the organization works with birth mothers and adoptive families to empower everyone involved.

For some families, the journey to adoption takes them beyond U.S. boarders. In 2010, Chad and Sandra Lee from Colman, South Dakota welcomed three siblings from Haiti through international adoption.

The Lee’s were nominated at 2021 Angels in Adoption Award by U.S. Senator Mike Rounds.

During the month of November, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is also highlighting the need for adoptive families for older children in the foster care system.

Holly Christensen and her husband currently live in Sioux Falls. They have been foster parents for 11 years and have also adopted through foster care.

The couple has had over 100 children placed in their home. Christensen shares her family’s journey and how they have been a part of many children being successfully and safely reunited with their parents.

To become a foster parent in South Dakota contact the Department of Social Services. You can also find resources online at Stronger Families Together.

