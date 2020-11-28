Inside KELOLAND: The holiday season, non-profits and COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2020 has been a tough year for many. South Dakota alone has recorded more than 73,000 cases of COVID-19 since March.

The pandemic has also taken an economic toll on communities across the country. Now as we move into the holiday season the need is even greater.

Every year the Salvation Army provides families with presents for Christmas through its Angel Tree program. Marcie Priestley with the Salvation Army in Sioux Falls says as they work to meet the need, they also need volunteers.

The Salvation Army of Rapid City is also preparing for an increase in requests for food, toys and other needs for Christmas.

“Not only do we help with food and toys for the holiday, but we help individuals with food, clothing, and utility assistance throughout the whole year,” said Captain Javier Moreno, Black Hills Area Coordinator.

The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle campaign in Rapid City earlier than usual in an effort to “Rescue Christmas.”

The Banquet in Sioux Falls serves thousands of hot meals to people in need every year. While the pandemic has forced the organization to make some changes, it is still serving guests at both its locations. The Banquet relies heavily on volunteers, but if you aren’t able to give your time there are other ways you can help, including monetary donations.

The holiday season can be a lonely time, especially for seniors. Now, during the COVID-19 pandemic even more people are facing isolation. One way Active Generations is working to reach people who are homebound is through its Angel Tree of Love. The tree is now up at Active Generations and full of ornaments that indicate items of need. If you don’t want to go into a store to shop, you can make a donation and the organization will do the shopping for you.