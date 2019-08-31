Inside KELOLAND: Text4Hope

Classes are back in session across KELOLAND. As students get used to their new routines, stress may not be far behind. To help teens through this stage in their lives, the Helpline Center is offering up Text4Hope. On this edition of Inside KELOLAND we share how this program works as well as preview Suicide Prevention week.

As many as 15,000 Americans are currently living with ALS, a disease that attacks nerve cells. Find out why one local family is making it their mission to raise money for those living with ALS and how you can make a difference one dollar at a time.

Progress is being made on a new facility for the St. Francis House in Sioux Falls. We share how this building will help the organization continue its mission of moving the Homeless to Hope.