Inside KELOLAND: Taking a look back at some recent positive stories

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re sharing some of our most recent Positively KELOLAND stories. We’ll show you how students and families are saying thank you to teachers after a challenging year with the pandemic.

Plus, we’re honoring the veterans in KELOLAND and how you can make sure they get to see the memorials in their honor.

Then, why a Sioux Falls woman is parenting a plethora of opossums. And finally, we take you to an emotional reunion five decades in the making.

