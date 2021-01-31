Inside KELOLAND: Super Bowl LV

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV. On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we catch up with a family who have been to more than one Super Bowl to watch their son on the field.

Brookings based Daktronics will have a big role in the Super Bowl with its LED Displays. Find out what it’s like having their product shown to people worldwide.

We also chat with NFL veteran Neil Graff about the excitement of the game and his predictions.

Plus, how Papa Murphy’s and Grand Falls Casino are preparing for The Big Game.